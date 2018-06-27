Joe Jackson Dead at 89: La Toya Jackson and More Family Members Mourn Patriarch's Death

Joe Jackson has passed away at the age of 89 after battling cancer.

The music mogul and father of Michael Jackson died early Wednesday morning, TMZ reports. Since news of his passing broke on Wednesday, Joe's loved ones have been taking to social media to mourn his death.

Daughter La Toya Jackson tweeted, "I will always love you! You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world. I am extremely appreciative of that, I will never forget our moments together and how you told me how much you cared. #RIP Joe Jackson."

Joe's grandson, Randy Jackson Jr., also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his grandfather. "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa," Randy wrote along with a picture of Joe.