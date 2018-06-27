Ramona Singer Performing "Milkshake" on Lip Sync Battle Will Make Your Day

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 11:23 AM
If you've dreamed of Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York City fame lip-syncing to Kelis' "Milkshake," then, well, your dreams have come true.
In the video above, Ramona bounces around the Lip Sync Battle stage, gyrating, to the delight of LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. Her grasp on the lyrics of the song seems shaky at best, but it's Ramona Singer on Lip Sync Battle, what did you expect?
"I mean, I knew she was going to bring it," Chrissy says.
Ramona battles The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. In her sneak peek, Melissa performs "When I Grow Up" by the Pussycat Dolls. Now, Melissa may have the advantage here. Who could forget her classic dance track "On Display"?
Paramount Network
For her big round, Ramona does Britney Spears in an outfit familiar to RHONY fans. Yep, she's stepped right out of the Real Housewives of New York City's Halloween episode. Take a gander at the picture above.
This isn't the first time Housewives stars have crossed over into other reality shows. Several Real Housewives stars, including Teresa Giudice and Kenya Moore, appeared on NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice over the years, and Dancing With the Stars welcomed NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Girardi over the course of its run on ABC.
See who is crowned victor when Lip Synch Battle airs Thursday, 10:30 p.m. on Paramount Network. If you're looking for more Real Housewives of New York goodness, check out the midseason trailer now. It features the Big Apple ladies on their headline-making traumatic boat trip in Colombia.
