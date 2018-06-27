This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Stands Up to Bullies After Getting Teased About His Teeth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lonnie Chavis is sending a powerful message about bullying after being teased about his teeth.

The 10-year-old This Is Us star took to Instagram this week to respond to social media trolls who've been leaving him mean comments. "All the trolls that have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap...I mean, trolling period...I could get my gap fixed, like braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart though?" Chavis began. "I mean, there are kids out here like killing themselves just because of y'all, hatin' and trollin' and doing just crazy stuff, I mean, it's stupid."

"I mean, is it fun? No! It hurts people," Chavis continued. "People kill themselves, and you're the one who's making them do it. I mean, fix your heart though, for real."

Read

This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Had the Best Time Ever at the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The actor then shared that he can handle the hate, but he knows there are many who can't. He went on to send a message directly to the kids watching his video, telling them, "Don't trip, be who you wanna be, I mean, do what you wanna do, do you, be you, believe in yourself."

Chavis captioned the video, "PSA! Yes I have a gap in my teeth, that braces can fix when all my baby teeth fall out. I'm gonna keep on smiling though STOP TROLLING STOP BULLYING! Fix your heart! To all those being bullied or being trolled YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER! ❤️ #FixYourHeart."

In response to his video, Chavis is receiving a lot of love from fans and fellow celebs. Millie Bobby Brown commented on Chavis' post, "Love you so much! Ur so inspiring!"

La La Anthony also wrote to Chavis, "U inspire me. I sent this to my son Kiyan. This is a message he and other kids need to hear. Thank u for this truth. Continue to shine."

Gigi Hadid also commented on social media, telling Chavis, "Don't touch that gap!!!! You're gorg!"

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Apple News , Top Stories , Instagram
Latest News
Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradd Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Strike a Pose in First Photo of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson Dead at 89: La Toya Jackson and More Family Members Mourn Patriarch's Death

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Ramona Singer Performing "Milkshake" on Lip Sync Battle Will Make Your Day

Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One Of Her "Favorite Men"

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Wishes Khloe a Happy Birthday With the Cutest New Photo of Babies Chicago West and True Thompson

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn Recalls Being Told to Lose Weight After Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2: "It Does Something to You"

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry

Prince Harry Plays Coy About His Honeymoon With Meghan Markle

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.