Prince Harry Plays Coy About His Honeymoon With Meghan Markle

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 10:20 AM

Prince Harry has broken his silence about his and Meghan Markle's honeymoon, offering a hint about their destination but remaining largely coy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday night at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. There, Harry and Meghan also met winners for post-award drinks, during which one of them, Mavis Elias, asked if they had visited her country, Namibia, during their honeymoon.

"No, we didn't go to Namibia," Harry replied, according to HELLO! magazine. "I'm not going to say where."

He, Meghan and Kensington Palace had never before spoken about the couple's honeymoon, which a source had told E! News had taken place in eastern Africa. The two wed on May 19 at a royal wedding near Windsor Castle in England.

Harry and Meghan have traveled together to Africa before and have also performed solo charity work there. Harry recently traveled solo to the kingdom of Lesotho, which is located near South Africa, to help open a new community hall at the Phelisanong Children's Centres on behalf of the Sentebale charity that he co-founded with his friend Prince Seeiso in 2006.

Another winner of the Queen's Young Leaders Awards, Educate Your Peer Foundation Founder Reekelitsoe Molapo, is from Lesotho. According to HELLO!, she said the Queen told her, "You are from Lesotho, Harry just came back from there this morning,' and that Markle said Harry told her he got back at 6 a.m."

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
