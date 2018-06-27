Prince Harry Plays Coy About His Honeymoon With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has broken his silence about his and Meghan Markle's honeymoon, offering a hint about their destination but remaining largely coy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday night at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. There, Harry and Meghan also met winners for post-award drinks, during which one of them, Mavis Elias, asked if they had visited her country, Namibia, during their honeymoon.

"No, we didn't go to Namibia," Harry replied, according to HELLO! magazine. "I'm not going to say where."

He, Meghan and Kensington Palace had never before spoken about the couple's honeymoon, which a source had told E! News had taken place in eastern Africa. The two wed on May 19 at a royal wedding near Windsor Castle in England.