We Made Nailed It's Nicole Byer Decorate an Over-the-Top Cake of Her Own and It Was Absolutely Hilarious

How much can one really learn from their front-row seat watching hapless amateur bakers attempt to bake and decorate some of the most outrageous and intricate cakes Pinterest has ever seen?
That's the question Nailed It host Nicole Byer faced when E! News challenged the hilarious comedian to put herself in the shoes of the contestants who had us all rolling on the floor with laughter during the hit reality show's first season. To celebrate the show's impending second season, dropping on the streaming service on Friday, June 29, Byer joined E! News' very own Zuri Hall at Duff's Cakemix in Los Angeles to try their hands at creating a version of the ubiquitous unicorn cake that appears in the show's opening credits. And the results are even more hysterical than we could've ever hoped.
Do the pair pull it off? You'll have to check out the video above to find out.
Nailed It quietly debuted on the streaming giant in March of this year and quickly became an internet sensation, thanks to both the guttural reaction brought about by the side-splitting reveals at the end of each episode's almost impossible challenges and Byer's winning chemistry with her co-host, pastry chef Jacques Torres. Mere weeks after its debut, Netflix renewed the show for a second season alongside fellow breakout reality hits Queer Eye, Dope, Drug Lords, and The Toys That Made Us.
"These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television," Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, said in a statement. "These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy - and that's just Queer Eye."
Nailed It season two comes out of the oven on Friday, June 29 only on Netflix.