Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her Favorite Men in New Photo

Priyanka Chopra can't help but gush over her new man Nick Jonas.
On Monday, the Quantico star shared photos of the two lovebirds enjoying a day at the beach in Goa. One of the photos showed Jonas looking out over the ocean with another man, whom many outlets have identified as Chopra's brother. The actress captioned the photo, "my favorite men."
In addition to hitting the beach, the couple shared a meal with several of Chopra's family and friends.
The two arrived in India last week. According to People, the celebs made the trip so Chopra could introduce her new man to her mom.
During their visit, the couple enjoyed a date night out in Mumbai. Jonas also shared a video of Chopra laughing and captioned it "Her" with a heart-eyed emoji.
However, it looks like all of the fun may have tuckered Chopra out. The star posted a photo of her sleeping on an airplane and captioned it, "When you're exhausted from vacationing #TheStruggleIs Real."
The two first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together. However, fans really started to question their relationship status in May after the celebs were spotted spending a lot of quality time together in Los Angeles.
Since then, the two have continued to hint at their romance through flirty social media messages.
