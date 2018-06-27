Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her Favorite Men in New Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 7:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

Priyanka Chopra can't help but gush over her new man Nick Jonas.

On Monday, the Quantico star shared photos of the two lovebirds enjoying a day at the beach in Goa. One of the photos showed Jonas looking out over the ocean with another man, whom many outlets have identified as Chopra's brother. The actress captioned the photo, "my favorite men." 

In addition to hitting the beach, the couple shared a meal with several of Chopra's family and friends. 

The two arrived in India last week. According to People, the celebs made the trip so Chopra could introduce her new man to her mom.

Read

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have a Date Night in India

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

During their visit, the couple enjoyed a date night out in Mumbai. Jonas also shared a video of Chopra laughing and captioned it "Her" with a heart-eyed emoji.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Instagram

However, it looks like all of the fun may have tuckered Chopra out. The star posted a photo of her sleeping on an airplane and captioned it, "When you're exhausted from vacationing #TheStruggleIs Real."

The two first sparked romance rumors at the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together. However, fans really started to question their relationship status in May after the celebs were spotted spending a lot of quality time together in Los Angeles.

Since then, the two have continued to hint at their romance through flirty social media messages.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Thanks Fans for Their Support After Releasing "Sober" Song

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch, Dead at 89 After Cancer Battle: Report

Nailed It, Nicole Byer

We Made Nailed It's Nicole Byer Decorate an Over-the-Top Cake of Her Own and It Was Absolutely Hilarious

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Karaoke, Birthday Party

All the Details on Ariana Grande’s Karaoke Birthday Party With Pete Davidson

Anna Eberstein, Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant Says He Should Have Gotten Married Sooner

Joe Amabile, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5: Who Should Hook Up With Who?

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

See The Real Housewives of New York City's Boat Trip From Hell: "This Is the Worst Vacation Ever"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.