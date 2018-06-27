Christina El Moussa Getting Her Own HGTV Series Christina on the Coast

Christina El Moussa is striking out on her own. The Flip or Flop star has a new HGTV series all to herself: Christina on the Coast.

"Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can't wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they've always dreamed of having," Christina said in a statement.

The new eight-episode series will follow Christina as she expands her design business in Southern California. Look for Christina to transform the outdated properties of clients into "high-end showplaces," HGTV said in a press release. The series will also feature Christina's personal life after her split from husband and Flip or Flop costar Tarek El Moussa. Expect cameras to capture Christina as she searches for the perfect new home for her fresh start, balance parenthood and career and a new relationship.