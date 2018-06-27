Jenna Dewan Shares Daughter Everly's "Free-Spirited" Dance Moves

Jenna Dewan's daughter has some unique moves.

It's no secret the actress and World of Dance host is one of the most-recognized dancers in the industry and it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for her 5-year-old little one.

As the star confirmed on The Tonight Show, her daughter with Channing Tatum, Everly, currently wants to be a professional ballerina. However, she's not exactly a fan of following the routine.

"She goes to ballet class, but she doesn't want to follow the teacher at all," Dewan candidly noted.