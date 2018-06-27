See The Real Housewives of New York City's Boat Trip From Hell: "This Is the Worst Vacation Ever"

"This is the worst vacation ever," a teary Bethenny says after having it out with Carole.

"I don't think you really like me," B says.

"OK, well, maybe that's it!" Carole concedes.

The two former BFFs have been on the outs all season, but seemed to have put it all behind them…until Colombia. Dorinda and Luann's squabble seems to come out of nowhere, but there's some thrown dishware and Dorinda saying, "Get married again. You're awful." Dorinda was Luann's biggest supporter after Lu's arrest and rehab stint...what changed?