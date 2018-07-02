10 Bachelor Nation Stars Reveal Their Summer Romance Do's and Don'ts

EXCLUSIVE!

Take a look at what some familiar faces have to say about mastering love this season.

As an added bonus, every member we asked has a podcast where dating and relationships are common topics every week.

Perhaps you're simply on the hunt for that date to the country music concert, family reunion or all those outdoor weddings. Whatever the case may be, we thought it wouldn't hurt to ask a few of our favorite Bachelor Nation stars to share their advice on all things summer romances.

With the Fourth of July holiday upon us, many are searching for that unforgettable fireworks show. Oh yes, and they also want a solid summer romance that could rival any chick flick.

And if you're heading on a road trip in the coming weeks, may we suggest you bring these fine people along for the ride? You may just walk away with a new companion that's around all year long.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic Ben Higgins Host of iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: You are a lot younger than I thought you were. I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You listen to red dirt country while drinking a glass of bourbon. You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You burp in my face or near it.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Becca Tilley Host of iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: 'Happy Saturday!' It hasn't had great luck with me. Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Quote the great Cristina Yang from Grey's Anatomy and remember: He is not the sun, you are! Or have your best friend come over and remind you. I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You were Derek Shepherd reincarnated! The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: I have no idea. I'm always the one getting dumped.

Courtesy of iHeartRadio Dean Unglert Host of iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice! Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Clip your fingernails and pluck your nose hairs. You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: We encounter a dog and our excitement levels don't sync up. The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Ending a summer relationship before fall is like being in college and leaving a party at 11. The timing doesn't make sense and you're going to regret it when all your friends are coupled up and you're by yourself eating pizza watching murder mysteries on Netflix.

Article continues below

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Ashley "I" Iaconetti Host of iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: 'What do you like to do for fun?' It makes me feel awkward when I want to say Postmates and watch TV. Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Talk to him or her on the phone for a little. It eases the nerves. The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Telling someone they're not your forever person is a nice way of saying I enjoy my time with you, but I can't see sharing my whole life with you.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo.com Jared Haibon Host of iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: Is that a mirror in your pocket? Because I can see myself in your pants. I Would Accept a Rose From You If: Your name is Ashley Iaconetti. The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: To ask the other person if they want you to meet your imaginary friend.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Sarah Herron Host of SheLift Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: Everybody tells me I should go on The Bachelorette. Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Have taken time for self care. Showing up to a date as the best version of yourself is the guaranteed ticket to finding love. You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You don't ask me about my story and show interest in what makes me, me. If a guy doesn't show interest in getting to know me past a superficial level, it's a 'hell no' from me. The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Tell the truth! Your honesty will not only set you free, but will help the other person learn more about what they're looking for in a partner...not you. Eventually, they'll respect you for it.

Article continues below

Greg Doherty/WireImage Wells Adams Host of Your Favorite Thing Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: I dunno. But the best pickup line at the bar is 'Wanna go back to my place and get a pizza?' It works 100% of the time. Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Take a poo. Cus if you end up hooking up, you don't want to blow up their bathroom in the middle of the night. I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You invited me back to your place and ordered me a pizza. You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You have a cat. The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Get a cat!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Vanessa Grimaldi Host of iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: As long as it's not insulting, it's all about the delivery. This would have me chuckling: 'Hey baby, want a raisin? Sorry, none left. Perhaps a date then?' I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You simultaneously spoon feed me poutine. The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: If you like the person enough to want to cuddle throughout the fall and the long and boring winter season, keep the romance going!

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor Eric Bigger Host of PodcastOne's Bigger Talks With Eric Bigger Podcast The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: Excuse me...Have we met before? You look familiar! Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Get a fresh haircut, bathe, wear Versace fresh cologne and a fresh outfit with a nice clean pair of shoes. I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You are smart, confident, can help balance me, challenge me, believe in me and love me.

Article continues below