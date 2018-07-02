EXCLUSIVE!

10 Bachelor Nation Stars Reveal Their Summer Romance Do's and Don'ts

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bachelor Nation Summer Tips, Ben Higgins, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, Wells Adams

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Who's ready to see the sparks fly?! 

With the Fourth of July holiday upon us, many are searching for that unforgettable fireworks show. Oh yes, and they also want a solid summer romance that could rival any chick flick.

Perhaps you're simply on the hunt for that date to the country music concert, family reunion or all those outdoor weddings. Whatever the case may be, we thought it wouldn't hurt to ask a few of our favorite Bachelor Nation stars to share their advice on all things summer romances.

As an added bonus, every member we asked has a podcast where dating and relationships are common topics every week.

Take a look at what some familiar faces have to say about mastering love this season. 

Photos

Bachelor Nation's Guide to Summer Romances

And if you're heading on a road trip in the coming weeks, may we suggest you bring these fine people along for the ride? You may just walk away with a new companion that's around all year long.

Ben Higgins, 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Ben Higgins

Host of iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: You are a lot younger than I thought you were.

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You listen to red dirt country while drinking a glass of bourbon.

You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You burp in my face or near it.    

Becca Tilley, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Becca Tilley

Host of iHeartRadio's Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: 'Happy Saturday!' It hasn't had great luck with me.

Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Quote the great Cristina Yang from Grey's Anatomy and remember: He is not the sun, you are! Or have your best friend come over and remind you.

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You were Derek Shepherd reincarnated!

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: I have no idea. I'm always the one getting dumped.

Dean Unglert

Courtesy of iHeartRadio

Dean Unglert

Host of iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice!

Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Clip your fingernails and pluck your nose hairs.

You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: We encounter a dog and our excitement levels don't sync up.

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Ending a summer relationship before fall is like being in college and leaving a party at 11. The timing doesn't make sense and you're going to regret it when all your friends are coupled up and you're by yourself eating pizza watching murder mysteries on Netflix.

 

Article continues below

Ashley Iaconetti, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Ashley "I" Iaconetti

Host of iHeartRadio's Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: 'What do you like to do for fun?' It makes me feel awkward when I want to say Postmates and watch TV.

Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Talk to him or her on the phone for a little. It eases the nerves.

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Telling someone they're not your forever person is a nice way of saying I enjoy my time with you, but I can't see sharing my whole life with you.

Jared Haibon

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for boohoo.com

Jared Haibon

Host of iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: Is that a mirror in your pocket? Because I can see myself in your pants.

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: Your name is Ashley Iaconetti.

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: To ask the other person if they want you to meet your imaginary friend.

Sarah Herron

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sarah Herron

Host of SheLift Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: Everybody tells me I should go on The Bachelorette.

Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Have taken time for self care. Showing up to a date as the best version of yourself is the guaranteed ticket to finding love.

You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You don't ask me about my story and show interest in what makes me, me. If a guy doesn't show interest in getting to know me past a superficial level, it's a 'hell no' from me.

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Tell the truth! Your honesty will not only set you free, but will help the other person learn more about what they're looking for in a partner...not you. Eventually, they'll respect you for it.

Article continues below

Wells Adams, 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Wells Adams

Host of Your Favorite Thing Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: I dunno. But the best pickup line at the bar is 'Wanna go back to my place and get a pizza?' It works 100% of the time.

Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Take a poo. Cus if you end up hooking up, you don't want to blow up their bathroom in the middle of the night.

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You invited me back to your place and ordered me a pizza.

You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You have a cat.

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: Get a cat!

Vanessa Grimaldi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Grimaldi

Host of iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: As long as it's not insulting, it's all about the delivery. This would have me chuckling: 'Hey baby, want a raisin? Sorry, none left. Perhaps a date then?'

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You simultaneously spoon feed me poutine.

The Best Way to End a Summer Romance Before Fall Begins Is: If you like the person enough to want to cuddle throughout the fall and the long and boring winter season, keep the romance going!

Eric Bigger

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Lord & Taylor

Eric Bigger

Host of PodcastOne's Bigger Talks With Eric Bigger Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is: Excuse me...Have we met before? You look familiar!

Before a First Date, Make Sure You: Get a fresh haircut, bathe, wear Versace fresh cologne and a fresh outfit with a nice clean pair of shoes.

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You are smart, confident, can help balance me, challenge me, believe in me and love me. 

Article continues below

Corinne Olympios

Courtesy Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GUESS

Corinne Olympios

Host of PodcastOne's So Random With Corinne Olympios Podcast 

The Pick-Up Line You Should Never Use Is:  Are you a BBQ because you are hot!

I Would Accept a Rose From You If: You buy me food.

You Won't Get a Second Date From Me If: You don't share your food.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC. And watch The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , iHeartRadio , Bachelor in Paradise , Reality TV , Top Stories , VG
Latest News
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Dishes on New Music and Dream Collaborations

Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Will Smith Just Started the #PiggyBackChallenge With Help From Jaden Smith

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Apologizes for "Insensitive" Weight Loss Comments

Kate Middleton, Sayers Croft Forest School Visit

Kate Middleton Has the Best Response to a Child Asking Why She's Being Photographed

Armchair Expert Podcast, Dax Shepard, Anna Faris

Anna Faris Deletes Photo After Body Shamers Criticize Her Appearance

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Look Back at the Stars of A Star Is Born, From 1937 to 2018

ESC: Emmy Awards 2018, Best Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Says It's "Fascinating" to Be 45, Single and Childless

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.