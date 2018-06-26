Elizabeth Smart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Elizabeth Smart.

The activist for missing children announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that she is expanding her family once again with husband Matthew Gilmour.

"Pretty HUGE news!!!!!!" she shared with her followers on social media. "We're expecting baby #3 in November!!"

The announcement also included a sonogram picture of the couple's child whose gender has yet to be revealed.

Elizabeth first made headlines when she was kidnapped from her Utah home at 14 years old. After her safe return to family nine months later, the crime victim chose to be a child safety activist.