Elizabeth Smart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 5:29 PM
Congratulations are in order for Elizabeth Smart.
The activist for missing children announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that she is expanding her family once again with husband Matthew Gilmour.
"Pretty HUGE news!!!!!!" she shared with her followers on social media. "We're expecting baby #3 in November!!"
The announcement also included a sonogram picture of the couple's child whose gender has yet to be revealed.
Elizabeth first made headlines when she was kidnapped from her Utah home at 14 years old. After her safe return to family nine months later, the crime victim chose to be a child safety activist.
In addition, she's been able to find true happiness with her own family. One look at her Instagram account and you'll see the Smart family loving life together.
"There is nothing so important in recovery as support. It's finding the people who love you, care about you, and want the very best for you no matter what. Each of us will meet so many people in life, many of them will be kind, lovely people but at the end of the day you want to surround yourself with the ones who will stick by you," Elizabeth recently shared on Instagram while posing with her husband and their two kids. "And you know you can lean on them, and they on you in return because we all experience pain in this life and we all deserve to be loved."
She added, "For me these are the people that I care about most. I am one of the lucky ones to have a kind and loving biological family. However not every family is made up of people who have similar DNA. Families can include friends, teachers, counselors, therapists, coworkers, basically anyone who you love, trust, and they have your back."
Learn more about Elizabeth's great work including the Elizabeth Smart Foundation online now.
