The Only Purse Style Meghan Markle Wears Now That She's Royal

Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 4:43 PM
Getty Images
Meghan Markle has bagged her favorite bags and we've taken notice.
Remember when the American-born royal used to surprise us with her accessory wardrobe? Her love for purses, specifically, contributed to what we now refer to at "The Meghan Effect"—a global shopping movement that ignites every time she steps outside. Case in point: After she wore the navy blue Mulberry crossbody purse for Commonwealth Day (prior to the royal wedding), Poshmark reported that the sales of the bag increased by 95%. Other pre-wedding fan favorites include the three-toned Strathberry Midi Tote, Demellier London Mini Venice purse, Chloé Pixie bag (currently on sale for $693) and Oroton striped crossbody bag.
We're obsessed with Meghan's obsession with bags.
As many things have changed since the American actress wed into the royal family, her purses have too. She continues to pick unique bags, but the shape and size have become much more uniform—no more surprises, folks. Then again, that's not surprising since the fashion choices for royal are limited.
Getty Images
Now, her accessory go-to: the princess purse.
Ever since Prince Harry's significant other said "I do," she's turned the formal clutch into her everyday bag. Typically, she's chosen small and structural bags with metallic accents that fit well in one hand like the black Givenchy clutch she wore to her first engagement with Queen Elizabeth II or the blush-toned clutch she wore to Lady Celia McCorquodale's wedding. They vary in color and shape, but the size remains relatively constant.
What's behind the sudden shift? For one, when formal events frequent your calendar, perhaps clutches have to be your day-to-day purse. You don't have to pack for a day in the life of a princess/duchess, which brings us to the second reason: She has people to hold her things.
Take note: If you want to live like a princess, you're going to have to travel light.
RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid Is a Boss in Summertime Suiting We Can Copy, Too
RELATED ARTICLE: The Unexpected Summer Sandals Trend Kim Kardashian Is Wearing
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?