7 of Drake's Best Pop Culture References to Get You Pumped for His New Album

It's time to prepare for the return of Champagne Papi.

Sure, Drake never really went away per-say, but there's cause for major celebration because the hip-hop superstar drops his fifth studio album on Friday. Titled Scorpion, fans can't wait to hear what Drizzy's been cooking up in the studio after both "Nice for What" and "I'm Upset" dominated the charts and even reunited the cast of Degrassi!

Drake is also expected to shut down that diss track war against Pusha T once and for all, and something tells us he has something to say about Rihanna shading him in Vogue.

What better way to prepare for the premiere of Scorpion than by looking back at the lyrics that prove Drake really is tapped into pop culture like no one else?