EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette's Luke Pell and Holly Allen Break Up Again

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Luke Pell, Holly Allen

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

Luke Pell and Holly Allen have called it quits again. 

After rekindling their romance at the start of this year, the Bachelorette star and his on-and-off girlfriend broke up early last month, a source told E! News exclusively. 

As E! News has learned, their split stemmed from their incompatibility after moving in together in Tennessee. 

"They moved in together into Luke's place in Nashville and it was cool at first, but they learned they just weren't compatible like that on a day to day basis," the insider explained to E! News. "They both realized that they didn't see this working out in the long term, so they quietly broke up."

Photos

Bachelor Nation's Messiest Breakups Ever

"It was a heavy breakup for both of them because they were so excited about their future together," the insider added. "The full-time transition to Nashville [for Holly] was their biggest hurdle and it just didn't work out in the end."

Their second split comes four months since Pell's appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games. After the show aired in February, he revealed that he had ended his brief fling with fellow contestant Stassi Yaramchuk after the show because he still had feelings for Allen. 

"During that time, I really started reflecting on where my heart was at and I started thinking a lot about my ex, honestly," he told People in February. "I went on the show to find love, and I did find love...It made me realize where my heart was, and that was to reconcile with my ex." 

As he confirmed to the magazine at the time, Pell got back together with Allen in January. In mid-March, he shared a photo of them together holding hands on social media, marking them Instagram official once again.

Allen also confirmed they had gotten back together, writing shortly after on her own Instagram account, "A year ago I met a boy and convinced him to ditch his flight to go find a waterfall with me. The adventures haven't stopped since. We tried to take solo journeys, but our paths led right back to each other."

It seems those paths have parted once more. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

The Only Purse Style Meghan Markle Wears Now That She's Royal

Shopping: Bridesmaid Gifts

20 Group Outfit Ideas for Your Bachelorette Party

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Want a TV Wedding Under One Condition

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, season 5 finale

Do You Miss Brooklyn Nine-Nine? The Cast Has Important Summer Suggestions For You

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

Watch as Tristan Thompson Dotes on Baby True in Heartwarming New Video

Khloe Kardashian, Wax Figure

Khloe Kardashian's Wax Figure Makes Her Debut in Las Vegas With an Iconic Look

How Kylie Jenner Is Doing Motherhood Her Way

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.