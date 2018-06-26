Emmy Award Winning Director, Louis J. Horvitz to Direct E!'s Inaugural People's Choice Awards Show This Fall

The People's Choice Awards are coming to E! this fall and now the award show has officially found its leader in Louis J. Horvitz.

E! is excited to announce that the Emmy Award-winning director will be taking the helm as director for the network's first-ever telecast of the People's Choice Awards when it airs Sunday, Nov. 11.

Horvitz will join executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager from Den of Thieves and Wilshire Studios to make the iconic award show the very best it can be on its new home.

"Having directed some of the biggest, most entertaining live events on television, Louis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our People's Choice Awards team," Jen Neal, Executive Producer, Live Events, Executive Vice President, Marketing for E! said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is exciting to have Louis on board, along with our partners Den of Thieves and Wilshire Studios, as we re-imagine this iconic franchise for the next generation and celebrate the best in pop culture."