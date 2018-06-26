Hilary Duff Can't Hide Her Excitement in Sweet Video From Her Gender Reveal Party

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 1:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilary Duff

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

It's official. Hilary Duff really, really wanted a baby girl. 

A few weeks have passed since the former Disney darling announced she and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a daughter together, but the mom-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet video capturing the moment she found out the baby's sex. 

Over the Mother's Day holiday, Hilary and Matthew gathered their nearest and dearest for a gender reveal bash. During the celebration, the entire group shot off cannons, which were filled to the brim with—you guessed it—hot pink confetti and smoke. 

Duff's reaction is quite possibly the cutest thing you'll see all day, as she jumps for joy before embracing Koma with a hug and kiss. 

Photos

Hilary Duff's Street Style

"A few months ago we had one of the most exciting Mother's Day! Filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors. It was such a fun surprise! I can't think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this..... the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge! I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou," Hilary captioned the video. 

Hilary's 6-year-old son, Luca Comrie, was also present for the memorable get-together, and she previously told James Corden he's already brainstorming names for his little sister. 

"We're up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the 30-year-old shared, adding, "He told his friend at school the other day that he's having a sister that's part red-butt monkey. So, we'll see. We never know."

The Younger actress and musician have been together for more than a year. 

Congratulations, Hilary! We can't wait to meet your little princess. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Pregnancies , Babies , Celeb Kids , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Murphy Brown

Murphy Brown Revival Premiere Features Surprise Cameo By Hillary Clinton

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Reflects on ''Tough Month'' in Emotional Twitter Plea

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

Grey's Anatomy Premiere: Love on the Brain

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Vows to ''Win Her Back'' After Divorce Filing

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Wedding

Everything We Know About Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley and Roger Mathews Split: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Kourtney Kardashian ''Loves'' This Aspect of Her and Luka Sabbat's Romance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.