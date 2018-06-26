Meghan Markle Looks Pretty in Prada as She Joins Prince Harry at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards

Reunited and it feels so good!

After Prince Harry spent some alone time in South Africa without Meghan Markle, the newlyweds reunited on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Young Leaders Awards. The British Monarch hosted the annual ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which recognizes the achievements of change-makers across the U.K.

For her first (but certainly not her last) Young Leader Awards, the Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly elegant in custom Prada. The light pink ensemble featured a double-breasted blouse and skirt complete with a matching belt. Meghan accessorized the look with a Prada leather clutch, black suede pumps by Aquazzura Deneuve and her signature diamond cross bracelet by Vanessa Tugendhaft.