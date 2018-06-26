Meghan Markle Looks Pretty in Prada as She Joins Prince Harry at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 1:02 PM
Reunited and it feels so good!
After Prince Harry spent some alone time in South Africa without Meghan Markle, the newlyweds reunited on Tuesday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Young Leaders Awards. The British Monarch hosted the annual ceremony at Buckingham Palace, which recognizes the achievements of change-makers across the U.K.
For her first (but certainly not her last) Young Leader Awards, the Duchess of Cambridge looked perfectly elegant in custom Prada. The light pink ensemble featured a double-breasted blouse and skirt complete with a matching belt. Meghan accessorized the look with a Prada leather clutch, black suede pumps by Aquazzura Deneuve and her signature diamond cross bracelet by Vanessa Tugendhaft.
John Stillwell/PA Wire/AP Images
John Stillwell/PA Wire/AP Images
Ever the style and beauty maven, Meghan went for a shimmery makeup look and wore her raven locks in loose waves down and around her shoulders.
The royal family also welcomed none other than David Beckham to the evening reception, who also attended Harry and Meghan's May 19 nuptials with wife Victoria Beckham.
Of course, the highlight of the evening was when Prince Harry, who was recently named an ambassador of the organization, addressed the 61 honorees with a heartfelt speech about their contributions to their communities.
John Stillwell/PA Wire/AP Images
"I guess you can say you're stuck with me," the handsome royal teased. "I, together with my wife Meghan, look forward to convening young people from around the Commonwealth to hear your ideas, work with you to build platforms for you to collaborate and form partnerships, and continue to meet with many of you as we travel around in our work on behalf of the royal family. We look forward to meeting many of you this evening—but we also hope to see you in action in your home countries someday too."
Up next for Prince Harry and Meghan? Kensington Palace previously confirmed they would travel to Dublin, Ireland in mid-July to learn more about the country's rich history and culture.
