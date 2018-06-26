Bachelor in Paradise's Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Break Up

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 10:25 AM
The sun has set on Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth's relationship.
In an exclusive joint statement given to E! News, the Bachelor in Paradise stars announced they have mutually agreed to break up. "It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the exes said. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."
Nolan, who first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and Peth, who first appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, were immediately drawn to each other when they began filming Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise last year. Peth proposed to Nolan during the after-show with a Neil Lane ring valued at more than $50,000. "If people ever wonder if this stuff is real...all you had to do was see him, he was shaking like a leaf," host Chris Harrison told E! News at the time. "That was one of the sweetest, rawest moments I've seen in a long time."
One of the biggest obstacles facing the former couple was distance. In early December, Peth relocated to New York City, while Nolan remained in Seattle. In May, she shared an old photo on Instagram from when he met members of her family, writing, "He was just him and I was just me. It's one of my favorite trips we've had because everyone loved him and it just fit. Long distance is difficult but thinking about good quality experiences like this makes it a bit easier."
Meanwhile, today ABC announced which familiar faces will be competing on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, premiering Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET; Nolan and Peth were not among them. Post-breakup, a source says Nolan is doing well in Seattle with the support of her family nearby.
—Reporting by Tierney Bricker and Spencer Lubitz
