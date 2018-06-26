Counting On's John David Duggar Enters Courtship With Abbie Burnett

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 10:01 AM
John David Duggar is off the market.
The Counting On star is officially courting Abbie Burnett.
John David's parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, announced the news on Tuesday.
"We are so excited to announce the courtship of John David and Abbie!" the proud parents wrote in a statement via the family's website. "John David brings our hearts so much joy and we've watched him faithfully pray, wait, and trust God for the right girl to come along! Now, a beautiful relationship has blossomed between the two of them. We can't wait to see what the Lord will do in the future."
The new couple also spoke about their new courtship in a video message.
"Abbie and I are just so excited," John David said.
The TLC star said the two have "known of each other for several years;" however, they didn't meet until a "couple months ago" when John David visited Abbie's home state of Oklahoma for a church event. She said the two "really connected then."
"We fell in love very quickly," John David said. "It's been a wonderful journey thus far, and [we're] taking the next step to move on to a courtship."
According to TLC's website, Abbie is a 26-year-old nurse in Oklahoma and John David has been flying out to visit her and her family. TLC also reported that he gifted her a heart-shaped necklace in honor of this major milestone.
At 28 years old, John David is the second oldest Duggar son. He is also the twin to his sister Jana Duggar and one of Jim Bob and Michelle's 19 children.
