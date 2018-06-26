A Set It Up Sequel Could Be in the Works

On June 15, the same day her new movie Set It Up debuted on Netflix, Zoey Deutch took to Instagram to ask one of the most important questions of our time: "So ummm... do we get to make a second or wut?"

Everyone whose watched the charming romantic comedy about two overworked assistants attempting to set up their demanding bosses is asking the same thing, wanting to spend even more time in the rat-a-tat-tat world created by writer Katie Silberman and director Claire Scanlon.

Fortunately for us, they seem to want to spend more time with Harper (Deutch), Charlie (Glenn Powell), Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs), too.

"Katie's already come up with the idea. She already has a plan. We were joking about it on set," Scanlon told E! News in a phone interview. "We really like these characters!"