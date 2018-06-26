Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Cast Revealed

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 9:51 AM
A model and a chicken walk onto a beach...
Bachelor in Paradise's season five cast has officially been announced, and, to the surprise of no one, recent two-on-one casualties Jordan and David are among the contestants looking for a second chance at love on ABC's hit spinoff.
Premiering Tuesday. Aug. 5, BIP will feature mostly suitors from Becca Kufrin's current season of The Bachelorette, including fan-favorite Joe, who was criminally eliminated on night one. #JusticeForJoe is real, y'all. As for the ladies, expect to see a lot of familiar faces from Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season, like Kendall and Tia, as well as some women from Nick Viall's season.
Returning as our resident bartender/voice of reason is Wells Adams, who will be assisted by The Bachelor Winter Games standout Yuki Kimura, who initially appeared on The Bachelor Japan. And she's not the only international contestant fans will be seasoning on the beach in Mexico this season.
Check out the first batch of contestants:
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Nick Viall
Notable Moment: ??? (A model who went home on night one, if you insist!)
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Notable Moment: Known for her two major childhood traumas: bumper car accident and a dog attack.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Nick Viall
Notable Moment: Rocked a sports bra like it was no thaaang during a track and field group date, which she won.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Seasons: Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor Winter Games
Notable Moment: Almost making it to the end of Winter Games in a relationship with Jordan, the former Bachelor in New Zealand.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Notable Moment: Received the first impression rose before her connection with Arie kind of fizzled out.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: Oh boy. He was the contestant to slowly deteriorate throughout the process, alternating between paranoid and cocky on the turn of a dime. He sparred with Lincoln, said Becca owed him "50,000 kisses" after ignoring her at a group date event and then showed up to her hotel room to say he would marry her right now. She then eliminated him.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: He threw Lincoln's framed photo into the mansion's pool in a fit of rage.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: Arrived in a chicken suit on the first night, and then fell off of the top bunk, breaking his nose. He ended his run by being sent home on the two-on-one date.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelor Winter Games
Notable Moment: Made it to the final three of Rachel's season, with the Bachelorette being the first woman he ever introduced to his family. Known for his catchphrase: "It's miracle season!"
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: The Internet basically had a meltdown after Joe, a grocery store owner, was sent home on the first night.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: Aside from being one of the founders of Venmo, John proved to be quite the lumberjack.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: A male model known for his professionality, he was also sent home on the two-on-one date...despite rocking the pair of shiny gold underwear Becca gifted him.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Notable Moment: Kendall made it to the final three, charming Arie and viewers with her love for taxidermy, playing the ukulele and managing to remain calm, cool and collected on a two-on-one with Krystal. A member of Becca's girl gang.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Rachel Lindsay
Notable Moment: The wrestler caused viewers eyes to rain after he FaceTimed his daughter after choosing to leave the show to be with his daughter when he and Rachel realized their connection just wasn't strong enough.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: The Bachelorette Canada, The Bachelor Winter Games
Notable Moment: The firefighter "won" Winter Games with Ashley Iaconetti, leaving the show as a couple. But they soon split, with Ashley going on to date Jared Haibon, who proposed during filming of season five. Shouldn't be awkward at all!
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Notable Moment: Never forget that she called Arie "needled--k" in footage that wasn't shown until the Women Tell All special. A true "villain" for the ages. Glitterbomb.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: Inexplicably showed up to a rose ceremony in a tracksuit.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Notable Moment: Um, went home night one?
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Notable Moment: One of Raven Gates' (BIP royalty) hometown friends, Tia made it to the final four of Arie's season. But she's been in the headlines recently because of her brief relationship with Colton Underwood...a current frontrunner of BFF Becca's season of The Bachelorette.
ABC
Season: Becca Kufrin
Notable Moment: Confessed his growing feelings for Becca...only to have her reject his growing love for somebody more on her speed when it comes to romantic feelings.
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Season: JoJo Fletcher, Bachelor in Paradise season three (contestant) and season four (bartender)
Notable Moment: Happily dating Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, Wells is back behind the bar, to offer advice and hilarious commentary
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
