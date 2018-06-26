Team Josh or Team Charles: Which Man Should Liza End Up With on Younger?

Season after season Younger gives us love, sex and secrets and after all this time we still don't know which of Liza's (Sutton Foster) flames we're rooting for.

Now that we're in season five of the TV Land series, a lot has happened in regard to Liza's romantic life and we need to know where you stand.

Are you team Josh or team Charles?

We know that some fans have had their favorite man picked from day one, which is totally understandable, but does he still stack up?

Josh (Nico Tortorella) is so young, dreamy and passionate about everything he does and Charles (Peter Hermann) has it together (most of the time) and is actually age-appropriate to date Liza. Both are strong contenders for her heart, but as of now neither has won her completely.

You might've had a favorite since the beginning of the series, but a lot has happened over the past five seasons that might've changed where your allegiance lies and that's OK.

Love is complicated and although we have no clue who Liza will end up with, we all have a favorite, right?

It might change daily, but you know deep down you have a thought on who Liza should really be with at the end of the day and we want to know who has won you over...as of now.