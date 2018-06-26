Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With Fiancé Pete Davidson by Her Side

No need to add any sweetener to this soirée—it looks like Ariana Grande's 25th birthday celebration was her sweetest yet.

Hours ahead of her special day on Tuesday, the star stepped out Monday night on the arm of her comedian fiancé Pete Davidson for a night of festivities with her loved ones.

Donning a Louis Vuitton-themed ensemble with a coordinating skirt, purse and kitten ears, the songstress and her beau headed to the Mandarin Oriental in New York for a celebratory dinner.

Surrounded by her guests, including older brother Frankie Grande, Grande blew out the candle on a birthday cake designed with a baby photo of the star and accompanied by Ariana-themed cupcakes.

Fans also claimed to spot Grande and Davidson's moms, Joan Grande and Amy Davidson, sitting next to each other at dinner.