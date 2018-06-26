Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Federline Strikes Again With Another Prank

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 7:07 AM

Looks like Britney Spears has a little prankster on her hands.

On Monday, her 11-year-old son Jayden James Federline posted a video of him stealing his mom's phone and attempting to spook her.

"I stole it and I'm going to scare her with it," the young man said before belting out a scream.

The joke startled Spears, too.

"Jayden! Not funny," she said, spurring a laugh from her son.

This isn't the first time the singer's kids have given her a scare. In 2016, Sean Preston Federline, 12, assisted his brother in a similar prank, where they (again!) stole their mom's phone and screamed. The "Toxic" singer fell to the floor in fear.

Spears shared a video of the shenanigans on Instagram and captioned it "my damn kids."

Read

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears and Their Kids Pose for Sweet Family Photo

Then again, Spears has pulled a few pranks of her own. In 2016, the "Piece of Me" star woke a slumbering Jimmy Kimmel with a full-fledged performance. She also pulled a practical joke on three bodyguards for the show Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris in 2015.

When they aren't scaring each other, the trio likes to enjoy a little family time. Spears recently shared a video of her playing basketball with her boys.

Spears shares her two children with her ex Kevin Federline, whom she was married to for two years.

Spears filed for divorce in 2006.

