Britney Spears' Son Jayden James Federline Strikes Again With Another Prank

Looks like Britney Spears has a little prankster on her hands.

On Monday, her 11-year-old son Jayden James Federline posted a video of him stealing his mom's phone and attempting to spook her.

"I stole it and I'm going to scare her with it," the young man said before belting out a scream.

The joke startled Spears, too.

"Jayden! Not funny," she said, spurring a laugh from her son.

This isn't the first time the singer's kids have given her a scare. In 2016, Sean Preston Federline, 12, assisted his brother in a similar prank, where they (again!) stole their mom's phone and screamed. The "Toxic" singer fell to the floor in fear.

Spears shared a video of the shenanigans on Instagram and captioned it "my damn kids."