Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 6:21 AM

Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have called it quits. 

The singer announced the news via Instagram Stories. 

"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," he wrote. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."

Siriano's rep also confirmed the split to E! News.

"I can confirm that they're separated," the rep said in a statement. "They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time."

Designer Christian Siriano Paid Up to $50K to Ship Oscars Dresses

Walsh and Siriano attended public events together in May, including the Bottomless Closet and Time 100 galas in New York. Walsh tweeted photos of the couple enjoying the Time 100 event, where Siriano was honored, and referred to his husband as his "longtime hero and love."

Siriano and Walsh tied the knot at their country house in Connecticut on July 9, 2016. The fashion designer and his groom wore matching black tuxes and celebrated their big day with many of their celebrity friends, Jay ManuelAlicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Jackie Cruz 

The two became engaged in 2013. Instead of donning a traditional ring, they wore matching engagement bracelets

The now-exes started dating in 2007—just a year before Siriano was crowned the winner of Project Runway. Walsh shared a picture of them on the 10-year anniversary of their first date.

"Things have changed a lot since then," he wrote. "But I am still in awe and in love."

Siriano and Walsh are both creative. In fact, Walsh has even created music for the designer's runway shows. 

