Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 26, 2018 6:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christian Siriano, Brad Walsh

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have called it quits. 

The singer announced the news via Instagram Stories. 

"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," he wrote. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."

Walsh and Siriano attended public events together in May, including the Bottomless Closet and Time 100 galas in New York. Walsh tweeted photos of the couple enjoying the Time 100 event, where Siriano was honored, and referred to his husband as his "longtime hero and love."

Read

Designer Christian Siriano Paid Up to $50K to Ship Oscars Dresses

Siriano and Walsh tied the knot at their country house in Connecticut on July 9, 2016. The fashion designer and his groom wore matching black tuxes and celebrated their big day with many of their celebrity friends, Jay ManuelAlicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks and Jackie Cruz 

The two became engaged in 2013. Instead of donning a traditional ring, they wore matching engagement bracelets

The now-exes started dating in 2007—just a year before Siriano was crowned the winner of Project Runway. Walsh shared a picture of them on the 10-year anniversary of their first date.

"Things have changed a lot since then," he wrote. "But I am still in awe and in love."

Siriano and Walsh are both creative. In fact, Walsh has even created music for the designer's runway shows. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christian Siriano , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion
Latest News
Ant-Man And The Wasp, Cast, Crew

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Inside the Star-Studded Premiere

Bryan Adams, Princess Diana

Bryan Adams Insists He Was Just "Great Friends" With Princess Diana

Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari

Very Cavallari: Meet the Cast of Kristin Cavallari's New E! Reality Series!

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps Shares Photos of Her "Hair Dye Mishap" on Her 39th Birthday

Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Ariana Grande's Best Music Videos: Which One Takes the Cake?

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon to Donald Trump: "Why Are You Tweeting at Me?"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

How Kylie Jenner Is Doing Motherhood Her Way

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.