Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have called it quits.

The singer announced the news via Instagram Stories.

"Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated," he wrote. "I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I'm telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."

Walsh and Siriano attended public events together in May, including the Bottomless Closet and Time 100 galas in New York. Walsh tweeted photos of the couple enjoying the Time 100 event, where Siriano was honored, and referred to his husband as his "longtime hero and love."