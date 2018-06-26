Why This Could Be Ariana Grande's Best Year Yet

But it wasn't all business, all the time, of course.

In early May, Grande confirmed reports that her two-year relationship with rapper and collaborator Mac Miller had quietly come to an end. Sharing a photo with her ex-boyfriend on Instagram Stories, she wrote, "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!" Miller, who was arrested for DUI and hit and run a week later, has not publicly spoken about his breakup with Grande; days after his run-in with the law, it was revealed that she was in a "casual" relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, which naturally raised some eyebrows on social media. So, on May 23, Grande responded to one of her critics on Twitter, arguing it's "absurd" to suggest "someone should stay in a toxic relationship" simply because of a shared musical history. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be," she wrote, adding that she had "tried to support his sobriety" and prayed for his recovery. "Shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem," she added. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out," the singer wrote, "and that any other woman in this position does as well."