Was Harry Potter a Jock or a Nerd? Fans Are Divided Over This Theory

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 6:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harry Potter, Prisoner of Azkaban

Warner Bros. Pictures

We're seeing the boy who lived in a whole new light.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted an interesting Harry Potter fan theory on the ShowerThoughts thread:

"Harry Potter isnt a nerd, he is a jock. He didnt try very hard in school, cheated on homework constantly, was a sports star, and ended up joining the police/military."

We've always seen the titular character as a nerd type, maybe because of his glasses and awkward demeanor. But the more we think about it, the more we agree that Harry may be different than we saw him on first glance.

Photos

The Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever!

More Reddit users chimed in with more evidence supporting the original poster's theory. One pointed out that Harry was a rich kid, and never truly faced consequences for his actions. Another argued that Hermione was the true nerd of the group.

The theory makes even more sense when considering that Harry's deceased father, James Potter, was also known as a jock type to his classmates.

 

One user argued that Harry was only a "nerd" in the first book, writing, "It's actually the whole purpose to show him basically being the weird kid in the muggle world, but basically a hero in the real world. It is indeed a weird shower thought as the whole intent there is to show that there opened up a world where he isn't the weird nerdy guy."

Given these convincing arguments, we have a lot to think about.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Harry Potter , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Pulled a Rihanna and Took Their Wine Glasses to Go

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Finally Gives Us the Witches We've Been Missing

Big Brother Season 20

Who Won Big Brother Season 20?

Dushon Brown

How Chicago Fire Honored Late Cast Member DuShon Monique Brown

Survivor, Season 37

Survivor Season 37 Kicks Off With a Medical Emergency

Paige, Total Divas 802

See Paige Make a Major Announcement at WrestleMania on Total Divas: ''This Is One of the Hardest Things I'll Ever Have to Say''

Nicki Minaj, Lewis Hamilton

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton May Have Just Confirmed All Those Romance Rumors

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.