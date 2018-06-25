Was Harry Potter a Jock or a Nerd? Fans Are Divided Over This Theory

We're seeing the boy who lived in a whole new light.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted an interesting Harry Potter fan theory on the ShowerThoughts thread:

"Harry Potter isnt a nerd, he is a jock. He didnt try very hard in school, cheated on homework constantly, was a sports star, and ended up joining the police/military."

We've always seen the titular character as a nerd type, maybe because of his glasses and awkward demeanor. But the more we think about it, the more we agree that Harry may be different than we saw him on first glance.