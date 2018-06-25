Khloe Kardashian Reveals What it Takes to ''Even Co-Exist'' With Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian didn't forgive Tristan Thompson over night, and she's still grappling with the fallout of the cheating scandal that threatened to tear them apart.  

On Monday, the E! reality star and new mom to True Thompson addressed her decision to stay with the NBA star for one of the first times on Twitter, telling one fan there's so much more than meets the eye when it comes to their relationship. 

Responding to a Twitter user who said they were "disappointed" by Khloe and called her a hypocrite, she fired back, "Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations." 

After the fan apologized and called Khloe a "role model to millions," she responded, "I love you for that and girl trust me don't I understand!!! I appreciate you. I do!!" 

Days before Khloe gave birth to her first child in April, evidence of Tristan's alleged cheating surfaced online. Until now, the 33-year-old shied away from discussing the controversy publicly, instead letting their increasingly frequent date nights do all the talking. 

And speaking of Khloe and Tristan's recent romantic outings, the Good American designer also took to Twitter to clear up a Daily Mail report detailing a "very tense" date between the pair. 

"You make up anything!!" she tweeted. "I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I'll have the most energy these days." 

Kardashian continued, "My little mama goes to bed at 8. So I have a few hours to enjoy 'being an adult' but truthfully I would rather just stay home with her. But I tried last night lol." 

You do you, KoKo! 

