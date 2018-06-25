Keith Urban Shares Sweet Message to Nicole Kidman on 12-Year Anniversary

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 6:16 PM

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Today marks 12 years of marital bliss for one of our favorite country music couples.

Keith Urban posted a message of love for his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, on their anniversary.

His Instagram shows Nicole dancing as he plays the piano. He wrote alongside the shot, "12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much."

Famous fans including Reese Witherspoon, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild couldn't help but express their love for the couple in the comments section. 

The adorable pair first met in 2005 at G'Day LA, an event honoring Australians. They married on Jun. 25, 2006 in Sydney. Since then, they have become parents to two daughters, nine-year-old Sunday Rose and seven-year-old Faith Margaret.

Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

The stars have always been vocal about their love and have never shied from demonstrating their feelings for each other, whether it be with PDA, adorable Instagram posts or public declarations of love.

They have often shared their love advice—namely never spending more than two weeks apart and avoiding texting at all costs, preferring face-to-face time, or at least speaking on the phone.

It appears to have worked for this couple, who seem as in love than ever more than a decade in.

We congratulate the lovebirds on yet another relationship milestone!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

