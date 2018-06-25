Keith Urban Shares Sweet Message to Nicole Kidman on 12-Year Anniversary

Today marks 12 years of marital bliss for one of our favorite country music couples.

Keith Urban posted a message of love for his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, on their anniversary.

His Instagram shows Nicole dancing as he plays the piano. He wrote alongside the shot, "12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much."

Famous fans including Reese Witherspoon, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild couldn't help but express their love for the couple in the comments section.

The adorable pair first met in 2005 at G'Day LA, an event honoring Australians. They married on Jun. 25, 2006 in Sydney. Since then, they have become parents to two daughters, nine-year-old Sunday Rose and seven-year-old Faith Margaret.