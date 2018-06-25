This PrettyLittleThing x Maya Jama Collab Will Melt Your Retro ‘90s-Loving Heart

You've heard of the radio host Maya Jama, haven't you?

Of course you have! After all, when PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani took to Instagram to ask the fans who they wanted the brand's next collab to be with, almost everyone agreed on Maya.

She's already got street cred as the coolest girl in town, and, after chatting with her, it's easy to see why everyone not only adores her but wants to dress like her, too.

"I always wear PrettyLittleThing anyway, so they really got the image that I wanted to create. It was such a mutual understanding of what each of us likes," Maya says of her first design collab with PLT.