This PrettyLittleThing x Maya Jama Collab Will Melt Your Retro ‘90s-Loving Heart

Pretty Little Thing
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 3:58 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
Pretty Little Thing
You've heard of the radio host Maya Jama, haven't you?
Of course you have! After all, when PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani took to Instagram to ask the fans who they wanted the brand's next collab to be with, almost everyone agreed on Maya.
She's already got street cred as the coolest girl in town, and, after chatting with her, it's easy to see why everyone not only adores her but wants to dress like her, too.
"I always wear PrettyLittleThing anyway, so they really got the image that I wanted to create. It was such a mutual understanding of what each of us likes," Maya says of her first design collab with PLT.
Pretty Little Thing
Being a ‘90s baby herself, it's no surprise that the pro is into retro fashion, and that's exactly where her ideas stemmed from. Not only did she draw some major design inspo from Clueless, she also watched old school Chanel catwalks to help define the retro-vintage vibe.
"I feel like the line reflects my own personal style; I would literally just live in three-piece outfits if I could," she said.
Aside from her go-to three piece co-ords, she has her eye one piece in particular: an electric lime green jumpsuit that you can easily take from day to night. Oh, and did we mention these styles look good on all shapes and sizes? Yeah, we're in.
Pretty Little Thing
If you weren't at last night's star-studded London launch party, we're not going to tell you that you didn't miss out. Not only was the '90s-themed bash held at London hot spot MNKY HSE, the crowd included a number of famous faces: Britain's Next Top Model Victoria Clay, Chloe Sims and Shelby Tribble from TOWIE as well as Love Island stars Olivia Attwood, Amber Davies and Georgina Harrison—just to name a few.
All we're saying is it's a good thing the collection is live now! Shop it here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?