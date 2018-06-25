Riverdale's KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse Troll Each Other Over Funny Throwback Photos

Michael Bulbenko for the Paley Center
by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 3:48 PM
Michael Bulbenko for the Paley Center
Nothing like hilarious Instagram banter to make Monday more bearable.
Riverdale star KJ Apa took to Instagram to post a funny picture comparing him and his co-star Cole Sprouse.
"KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse when they were actually 17," the picture said, along with photos of the two stars, where KJ seems to be a little more muscular than his counterpart.
"Man... I would have absolutely crushed you at age 17. Crushed," wrote KJ.
It didn't take long for Cole to respond, writing, "You wouldn't have even survived the weight of my wallet bitch."
Even though KJ and Cole play 17-year-olds on Riverdale, they are actually 21 and 25 years old respectively.
When Cole was 17, he was already well known for the Suite Life TV shows on Disney Channel while KJ was just starting his acting career in his native New Zealand.
More Riverdale stars chimed in on the debate, with replies from Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Mark Consuelos, and Lili Reinhart.
Madelaine was firmly team KJ, saying, "Bahahaha still would." On the other hand, Casey stayed true to his friendly Riverdale character writing, "I would have watched the fight from the sidelines wishing for peace amongst the school."
Charles and Lili humorously commented that they would want a chance in the fight as well.
It seems as though this co-star feud ended in a hysterical draw.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
See Paige Make a Major Announcement at WrestleMania on Total Divas: ''This Is One of the Hardest Things I'll Ever Have to Say''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?