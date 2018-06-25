Emily Ratajkowski's Facialist and More Share Best Concealers

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 2:42 PM
Hollywood aestheticians and dermatologists know good skin.
They know how to treat it, what to treat it with and even what to use to safely cover it in times of need. That's why we asked these skin pros, who deal with high-profile clients on the day to day, what they prefer to use when it comes to cover up. Because if they are willing to put it on their own skin, it's worth a try on ours.
Some have already shared their tried-and-true foundations—now we're getting the recommendations for concealers that won't look too cake-y or, more importantly, clog pores. Emily Ratajkowski's facialist prefers a creamy prestige product; while, Sofia Vergara's derm opts for a concealer stick perfect for on-the-go application and under-eye baggage. But there are also a few under-the-radar options you may have never heard of but need to try, stat.
To see their picks, keep scrolling.
Credits: Clients include Sofia Vergara and Christina Ricci
"With a new baby and a 2-year-old, it's hard to avoid under-eye circles. Whether I am seeing patients or chasing around little ones, it feels like I am always on the go. I carry concealer around to hide under-eye bags and spot fix any red spots throughout the day. It's amazing what a little concealer can do!"
SHOP: Dermablend Quick-fix Concealer, $26
Credits: Clients include Emma Roberts, Mandy Moore and Eva Mendes
"It's great when my eyes are looking tired."
SHOP: Chantecaille Total Concealer, $37
Credits: Clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Jenna Dewan
"I love Amazing Cosmetics – AMAZINGCONCEALER. It has a creamy texture that truly blends and never creases. Makeup that is drying always ages you!"
SHOP: AmazingConcealer, $28
Article continues below
Credits: Clients include Demi Lovato, Miranda Cosgrove and Dana Gordon.
"I don't use concealer too often but when I'm wanting a more finished look (such as when I'm on camera), this is my go-to. I work in just a small amount with a Beauty Blender and it instantly gives a brighter, less-tired look to my eyes."
SHOP: NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, $30
Credits: Awarded The Excellence in Cosmetic Surgery Award by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
"My favorite concealer is the Correction Perfection Concealer #10. This is a gel-based, light concealer that has staying powder without getting dry and cracked."
SHOP: Correction Perfection Concealer #10, $43
Credits: Beverly Hills dermatologist and founder of SKIN FIVE; clients include Kris Jenner
"It's effective and in a very nice applicator dispenser."
SHOP: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30
Article continues below
Credits: Clients include Hillary Duff and Jasmine Sanders
"Easy applicator, moisturizing formula that covers any dark circles that's light enough to not accent any fine lines."
SHOP: Koh Gen Do Moisture Fit Concealer, $39
Credits: Named "top celebrity facialist in Los Angeles" by Allure magazine
"I have never been one to use concealer in my daily routine; however, I was just introduced Colorescience Total Eye 3-IN-1 Renewal Therapy. It contains a Broad Spectrum SPF 35 sunscreen, and I'm impressed with the coverage, consistency and the UVA/UVB protection it provides for the delicate eye area."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?