Kanye West Thought Kim Kardashian Might Divorce Him Over Slavery Comments

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 2:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As recently as a month and a half ago, Kanye Westhad serious doubts about the future of his marriage to Kim Kardashian

In a new interview with The New York Times, the rapper revealed that he had a "real conversation" about the possibility of a divorce over controversial remarks he made during an unfiltered appearance on TMZ Live. In May, West sparked widespread backlash when he said slavery was a choice, a statement he also told the NYT was taken out of context. 

As Kanye recalled, "There was a moment where I felt like after TMZ, maybe a week after that, I felt like the energy levels were low, and I called different family members and was asking, you know, ‘Was Kim thinking about leaving me after TMZ?' So that was a real conversation."

Photos

Kanye West's Style Evolution

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kim and Kanye's marital trouble never played out publicly, as the E! reality star defended her husband on social media and stood by his side throughout the release of his latest studio album, Ye

"Kim and Kanye have a solid relationship, even with what's going on right now," a source shared with E! News at the time. "She loves and supports her husband. Even if they have differences in views and opinions, she knows his heart."

In regards to the public's response to his apparent position on slavery, the hip-hop star had this to say: "I said the idea of sitting in something for 400 years sounds—sounds—like a choice to me, I never said it's a choice. I never said slavery itself—like being shackled in chains—was a choice. That's why I went from slave to 400 years to mental prison to this and that. If you look at the clip you see the way my mind works."

On "Wouldn't Leave," West alludes to Kardashian's immediate reaction to the TMZ interview. Additionally, he raps about contemplating suicide, which he told the The New York Times was not just an artistic metaphor. 

"Oh yeah," he confessed, "I've thought about killing myself all the time. It's always [an] option and [expletive]. Like Louis C.K.. said: I flip through the manual. I weigh all the options." 

"I'm just having this epiphany now, 'cause I didn't do it, but I did think it all the way through. But if I didn't think it all the way through, then it's actually maybe more of a chance of it happening," West said. 

Read the entire interview with West here

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Divorces , Breakups , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tribute to Stormi Webster Is Seriously Pricey

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Leaves a Cheeky Comment on Kanye West's Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Model Matching Baby Bumps in Sweet Throwback Photo

Khloe Kardashian Decides What to Do With Her Dog's Ashes

Kylie Jenner, Pregnant

Kylie Jenner Gives Birth and Brings Stormi to Her First Kar-Jenner Family Dinner on KUWTK

Big Brother Season 20

Who Won Big Brother Season 20?

Dushon Brown

How Chicago Fire Honored Late Cast Member DuShon Monique Brown

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.