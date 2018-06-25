Cardi B Confirms She Secretly Married Offset

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 1:10 PM
It's official! Cardi Bis indeed a married woman.
On the heels of reports that she had secretly wed her longtime beau and father of her future child last year, the rapper addressed the claims on Twitter and simultaneously confirmed that the story was true.
"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" she tweeted Monday afternoon. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."
John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
As the star recalled, the two woke up and decided to get married in September 2017 with a frills-free ceremony. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" she described.
As fans may recall, the two got very publicly engaged a month later when Offset got down on one knee during Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia with a whopping 8-carat, pear-shaped diamond in a halo setting.
"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" she said, referencing the October proposal.
"Well now since you lil nosey f--ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she signed off. However, the Grammy nominee made it clear she was not too happy about the news breaking.
"This why i name my album 'Invasion of privacy' cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life," she tweeted. "Welp f--k it."
With a wedding already out of the way, the two now have the arrival of their first child together to look forward to.
A belated congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.!
