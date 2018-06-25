Model Devon Windsor Is Engaged to Johnny Dex

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Devon Windsor, Johnny Dex, Instagram, Engagement, Proposal

Instagram

Devon Windsor got the surprise of a lifetime when her longtime beau Johnny Dex got down on one knee—in the middle of the ocean!

The Model Squad star confirmed she got engaged to her "forever man" on Saturday while sharing photos of the picturesque proposal on social media. As the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret angel explained on Instagram, she thought she was flying to a photo shoot. Instead, she got one unforgettable shock when she looked down from her plane window to see "Marry Me?" sweetly spelled out on the sand. 

Once on land, it looks like Dex did the honors by getting down on one knee to ask that special question. 

Photos

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

"This was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I'm the luckiest woman in the world!" she gushed online. "I'll never finish falling in love with you...... ladies and gents, my fiancé!!!!" It certainly sounds like the plan went off without a hitch!

The catwalk queen also showed off her new oval-shaped rock on social media. "My Cuban papi for life," she shouted as they snuggled, her sparkler visible in the shot.  

After two years of dating, it looks like these two are ready to take the next step—down the aisle. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Models , Model Squad , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tribute to Stormi Webster Is Seriously Pricey

ESC: Cardi B, Fashion Month

6 Outfits That Prove Cardi B Is the Breakout Style Star of Fashion Month

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan

Lil Xan Blames Himself for Noah Cyrus Breakup: "It Was My Fault"

Marcia Cross

Desperate Housewives' Marcia Cross Opens Up About Surviving Anal Cancer

Mary Kay Letourneau Didn't Know She Did Anything Wrong

Padma Lakshmi Reveals Rape at 16 Years Old

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.