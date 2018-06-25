Racial Tensions Flare Up in The Hate U Give Trailer

At long last, fans are getting their first look at the upcoming drama The Hate U Give.

Amandla Stenberg stars as Starr Carter, sharing the screen with KJ Apa, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, Regina Hall and Russell Hornsby. The trailer premiered during the 2018 BET Awards last night and created a lot of buzz on social media. This film, based off of Angie Thomas' best-selling novel of the same name, tells the story of a teen who is constantly switching between two worlds: the primarily black, poor neighborhood she lives in, and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends.