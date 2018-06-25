Which Queer Eye Star Has Changed the Most With Newfound Fame?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 9:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queer Eye

Netflix

Not even the Fab Five from Netflix's Queer Eye are immune to the changes of fame. Yes, some of them have changed, according to each other.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Fab Five—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski—were asked which of them has changed the most since the show became ah it. Jonathan said he didn't think any of them had changed, but Bobby called out Antoni. When host Andy Cohen asked Bobby to explain why he singled out Antoni, the home décor expert was quick with his answer. Fame isn't all bad.

Photos

Stars Who Love the Queer Eye Cast

"I think because he's gotten a lot more confidence," Bobby said. "In the very beginning he was kind of quiet, almost like he didn't feel like he was supposed to be there."

"That's very true," Antoni cracked.

"And now I don't feel that," Bobby continued. "He's very confident in his craft, he's confident in who he is and I love seeing that in him."

"That's very sweet," Antoni said.

Read

Surprise, There's a New Queer Eye Episode!

In the video above, Karamo assigns himself and his Queer Eye costars with Real Housewives counterparts and explains why each member is who he deems them. We'll leave you with this: Jonathan Van Ness is Erika Girardi (aka Erika Jayne) and it makes sense.

Queer Eye season two is now streaming on Netflix. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Netflix , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Watch What Happens Live
Latest News
Queer Eye, AJ Brown

Queer Eye's Fab Five Defend Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Quick Engagement

Netflix, A Great Day in Hollywood

Netflix Assembles 47 Black Artists for "A Great Day in Hollywood" Video Celebrating Diversity

Fredrik Eklund, 50 Cent

Go Inside 50 Cent's Lavish Mansion With Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund

TV Scoop Awards, International show/star

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best International Show and Star

Nev Schulman

Catfish to Resume Filming After Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found Not Credible, MTV Says

TV Scoop Awards, Cancellation/Finale

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Saddest Cancellation and Best Series Finale

Fergie Reveals Her 4-Year-Old Son's Favorite Superhero

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.