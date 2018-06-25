Queer Eye's Fab Five Defend Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Quick Engagement

Queer Eye's Fab Five have spoken on the biggest subject in Hollywood.

The five stars of the hit Netflix reboot are no strangers to pop culture (especially now that they're BFFs with some of the best in the business), so when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Sunday night, one fan wanted their take on Ariana Grandeand Pete Davidson's speedy engagement.

As a very quick recap, the couple startled everyone when, less than a month after they were confirmed to be "casually" dating, they got engaged.

The fan question was aimed particularly at Tan France, who helped revamp the SNL comedian's wardrobe back in March when he was still with ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David.

Naturally, the response was a freshly scooped bowl of support. "I'm very, very happy for them. I couldn't be more happy," he said in the sit-down with Andy Cohen. "I think if anybody finds love that's amazing. I will always support that."