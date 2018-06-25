Which Celebrity Do You Think Won the 2018 BET Awards' Red Carpet? Vote Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Another BET Awards show has come and gone and although we're sad it's already over, we still have a few fashion moments we can't get out of our heads to hold on to.

Each year stars come out and show off their style on award show red carpet after award show red carpet, but there is something about the BET Awards' red carpet that is special. When celebrities step out at this show they really bring it fashion wise and they definitely step up their style game.

This year's show, which took place on Sunday, was no exception. In fact, there were eight stars who stunned on the carpet that we can't stop thinking about.

Whether it was their bold color choices—we're looking at you Ne-Yo—or their mix of prints and patterns, this show was red hot from start to finish thanks to the fashions that kicked off the night.

While there were a lot of big names in attendance over the weekend, like the show's host Jamie Foxx, these eight actors and singers below are the ones that really stole the show...the fashion show that is!

Photos

BET Awards 2018: Riskiest Looks

Fifth Harmony alum Normani looked sexy and chic as she channeled her inner '90s girl on Sunday. She rocked a tube top and sleek black skirt to match for a look that was full of sass and style.

Empire star Serayah also got in on the crop-top trend, but her look was a little more golden. She wore an Alice McCall metallic gold top and textured skirt that was so fierce that we're still in awe over it.

Erica Ash on the other hand looked like a goddess as she walked the carpet in an eclectic-printed dress and gorgeous gold accessories. 

Disney Channel's Skai Jackson proved she's not a little girl while attending the BET Awards and slaying the carpet. She donned a two-piece, denim-short suit and cream-colored turtleneck for a look that was both youthful and yet totally sophisticated.

Watch

Jamie Foxx Talks Hosting the 2018 BET Awards

Some of our other favorites of the night included both Halle Bailey and her sister Chloe Bailey. The Bailey sisters mixed and matched bold colors and prints as they posed on the carpet together and we loved each ensemble equally.

A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid was also a stunner at the show wearing a celestial-inspired look and a funky knotted hairdo. 

Our favorite male look of the evening came from Ne-Yo who sported a mustard suit, matching sunglasses and gold sneakers. It was so fun and fresh.

Last, but certainly not least, was Janelle Monáe. The singer and actress lit up the red carpet with her Nicholas Jebran rainbow gown and we're obsessed with everything about her style. The tulle was massive, her hat was quirky and playful and her rainbow-hued handbag really took the look to the next level.

While these are our top eight looks from the BET Awards we want to know which star really won the red carpet in your mind. So, cast your vote for the best dressed celebrity below!

Read

6 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 BET Awards

Jamie Foxx, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx

The host with the most is looking good ahead of his big gig at the 2018 BET Awards. He's also holding Privé Revaux sunglasses. 

Tyra Banks, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tyra Banks

Miss Tyra poses her heart out in an ornate jumpsuit.

ESC: Lakeith Stanfield, 2018 BET Awards, Worst Dressed

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

 Lakeith Stanfield

The actor and rapper attends the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater.

Article continues below

Meek Mill, YG, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill and YG

The duo pair up on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards.

Normani, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Normani

The sultry singer strikes a pose on the BET red carpet.

ESC: Serayah 2018 BET Awards, Best Dressed

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

 Serayah McNeill

 The Empire actress attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 

Article continues below

ESC: Erica Ash, 2018 BET Awards, Best Dressed

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Erica Ash

The funny lady opts for a colorful ensemble for the 2018 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater.

Tyga, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Tyga

Rapper looks like tough stuff on the 2018 BET red carpet in Los Angeles.

Ashanti, YG, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Ashanti

The singer rocks a mini coatdress for the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.

Article continues below

Skai Jackson, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Skai Jackson

The actress strikes a pose on the red carpet. 

Remy Ma, 2018 BET Awards

Johnny Nunez/VMN18/Getty Images for BET

 Remy Ma

The rapper rocks quite the look at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24.

Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

The members of Chloe X Halle attend the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24.

Article continues below

Trevor Jackson, 2018 BET Awards

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

 Trevor Jackson

The singer suits up for the 2018 BET Awards.

ESC: Big Freedia, 2018 BET Awards, Worst Dressed

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Big Freedia

 The bounce music superstar goes for a colorful ensemble at the 2018 BET Awards.

Ryan Destiny, 2018 BET Awards, Best Dressed

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Ryan Destiny

The singer and actress attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.

Article continues below

T.I., 2018 BET Awards

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

T.I.

The rapper attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24.

Storm Reid, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Storm Reid

The A Wrinkle in Time actress dons an out-of-this-world Reem Acra design for the red carpet.

DJ Khaled, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Tuck 

The family of three has some fun on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Amber Rose, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Rose

Rocking some old Hollywood curls, Amber goes for a skintight green dress for her red carpet appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Rick Ross, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rick Ross

The rapper is looking pretty cool in his colorful ensemble at the 2018 BET Awards.

Ne-Yo, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Ne-Yo

The singer is anything but mellow in this yellow suit.

Article continues below

Blac Chyna, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna

The personality goes for a daring ensemble at the BET Awards.

2 Chainz, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

2 Chainz

The rapper goes for a shiny look on the red carpet.

Terry Crews, 2018 BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Terry Crews

The actor attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Article continues below

Janelle Monae, 2018 BET Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

The singer had all eyes on her with her rainbow Nicolas Jebran frock on the red carpet. The singer opted for Tiffany Paper Flowers earrings.

ESC: Luke James, 2018 BET Awards, Worst Dressed

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Luke James

Singer and actor opts for a multi-layered look at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater.

2018 BET Awards Best Dressed Poll
Which celebrity do you think rocked this year's BET Awards' red carpet best?
28.0%
13.3%
7.1%
7.7%
5.0%
7.1%
11.5%
20.4%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , 2018 BET Awards , Janelle Monáe , Normani Kordei , Apple News
Latest News
Thomas Ravenal, Mug Shot

Inside Southern Charm Star Thomas Ravenel's Stunning Downfall

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kids, Patriots, Parents Day

Why Gisele Bündchen "Felt Uncomfortable" After Getting a Breast Augmentation

Kroy Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Here's What Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Husband Kroy Really Thinks of Her Breast Reduction

Dakota Johnson Confirms Relationship With Chris Martin

Kendra Wilkinson, Brunette

Kendra Wilkinson Has a New Man: Meet Frankie Conti

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Walk Their First Red Carpet as a Couple

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU

Why Mariska Hargitay Wanted Law and Order: SVU to Tackle Benson's Physical Limitations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.