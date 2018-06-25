Paris Jackson Claims Joe Jackson Hasn't Tweeted Amid Terminal Cancer Reports

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 7:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Paris Jackson, 2017 Grammys, Best Dressed

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson is setting the record straight on a recent tweet from Joe Jackson's account.

On Sunday, the patriarch's account tweeted a photo of Joe overlooking a sunset and wrote, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

The tweet came shortly after several media outlets reported Joe was hospitalized for possible terminal cancer.

In response to the tweet, Paris took to the social media platform and wrote, "This is a beautiful tweet. Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. My grandfather did not tweet this. I'm not sure if he's ever used this account."

Read

Janet Jackson Thanks ''Incredible Father'' Joe Jackson After Terminal Cancer Report

In addition, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson wrote that she felt "blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do." She also thanked fans for their support.

"Thank you all for the love you've sent during this time," she wrote.

Paris isn't the only member of the family to speak out during this time. Jermaine Jackson also addressed reports of his father's illness.

"On the new story re Joseph. I'd like to be clear: I've no problem speaking up when it comes to the welfare of this family, but a journalist called me with information he clearly already had about my father. I confirmed certain details but "revealed" nothing," the Jackson 5 star wrote. 

He then tweeted that his "father's health is not good" but that "'dying' is a harsh word chosen by headline writers." 

"For however long he has left, my mother, siblings and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance."

Janet Jackson also mentioned her father during her acceptance speech for the Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

"It's beautiful, it's humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact," she said. "But if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life. 

She then added, "My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Jackson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Netflix, A Great Day in Hollywood

Netflix Assembles 47 Black Artists for "A Great Day in Hollywood" Video Celebrating Diversity

Joey, Botched 420

This Botched Patient Has "Lumps" in His Biceps and Thigh-Sized Triceps!

Fredrik Eklund, 50 Cent

Go Inside 50 Cent's Lavish Mansion With Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

Prince William, Jordan

Prince William Recreates One of Kate Middleton's Childhood Photos

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx, 2018 BET Awards

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 BET Awards

ESC: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Doesn't Miss a Fashion Beat—Here Are Her Best Looks!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.