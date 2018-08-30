Heather Locklear Faces New Charges After Arrest for Allegedly Attacking Cop and EMT

UPDATE: At a court hearing Aug. 30, the district attorney's office filed an amended complaint againstHeather Locklear that contains three additional misdemeanor charges stemming from her June arrest: one count of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on an EMT and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. Each count carries a maximum punishment of a year in jail. The actress' lawyer entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and a new pre-trial conference was set for Sept. 27, E! News has learned. Locklear pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Locklear was away at the time of the hearing, her lawyer said in court. The actress had checked into rehab to treat alcohol abuse and mental health issues after her arrest in June. It is unclear if she remained at a treatment facility on Thursday.

The complaint contains five past misdemeanor charges stemming from her February arrest: one count of resisting, obstruct or delaying a peace officer or EMT and four counts of battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. She had pleaded not guilty to one of the battery counts in April.

____________________________________

Heather Locklear is in legal trouble...again.

One week after the Melrose Place star was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, E! News has confirmed she has been arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

Police arrested Locklear at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and booked her hours later at 2:01 a.m. She received two misdemeanor charges, both for battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.

Officers arrived at Locklear's home after 11 p.m. and found her "extremely intoxicated" and arguing with family and friends, a watch commander at the Ventura County Sherriff's Office told E! News. Officers tried to separate her from the group, at which point she assaulted a deputy, leading to her arrest. "Before taking her in, they wanted to get her medically cleared, due to the level of her intoxication and behavior. So, an ambulance was called," the watch commander said. "As she was being treated, she kicked an EMT, which is a crime. That resulted in her second charge." Locklear was taken to the hospital for treatment, then transferred to jail.

The 56-year-old T.J. Hooker actress was held on $20,000 bail and released at 9:10 a.m. PT.

E! News has reached out to Locklear's lawyer for additional comment.