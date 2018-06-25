EXCLUSIVE!

Go Inside 50 Cent's Lavish Mansion With Million Dollar Listing New York's Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund, 50 Cent

It's the team-up you never thought you'd see: 50 Cent and Six Percent. Who is Six Percent? Why it's none other than Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund, it's the nickname he gave himself upon meeting the entertainment mogul and touring his lavish home.

In the clip below, 50 aka Curtis Jackson welcomes Fredrik into his sprawling estate with hopes of putting it on the market.

"Who is not a fan of 50 Cents [sic]? Of course I'm a fan!" Fredrik says in the clip below.

The home, which is about 50,000 sq. ft., was previously owned by Mike Tyson. 50's business manager encouraged him to purchase the house as an investment.

Photos

Celebrity Couples' Vacation Homes

And no, 50 admits he doesn't use every room in the house—there are 52! The house, which was purchased in 2003, has six kitchens. Yes, six! There's a movie theater, a gym, a huge formal dining room (that included Mike Tyson's original table) and many, many, many more rooms.

Check out the tour in the video above.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

