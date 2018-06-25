Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 BET Awards

Jamie Foxx hosted the 2018 BET Awards on Sunday.

Kendrick Lamar took home several of the top trophies in the music categories, including Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award. Cardi B also won Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award and Beyoncé won the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award. As for top movie winners, Black Panther was the main champion. The film won the Best Movie Award, and Chadwick Boseman took home the Best Actor Award.

There were also a number of star-studded performances. Both Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe took the stage.

Still, there was plenty of behind-the-scenes action. Here's a roundup of the things viewers didn't get to see on TV.