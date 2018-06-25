Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are "Officially" Home Owners

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
Welcome to the neighborhood!
The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have traded his condo for an $870,000 home in Phoenix, the couple jointly announced on Instagram Sunday. Luyendyk, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Excalibur, previously told Us Weekly they'd seen over 70 properties in and around Scottsdale, Ariz., before deciding to make an offer on the new 2,607 square-feet home.
The couple hired local photographer Ashtyn Foster to commemorate their latest milestone. "Officially new home owners!" Luyendyk wrote on Instagram. "Annnnnd I have blue pants to match our door." Sharing a similar picture, his fiancée echoed, "Officially new home owners." Part of the reason the couple wanted to move out of his condo is because they were sick of their nosy neighbor. "It's not fun having pictures of you in your pajamas showing up on the internet," Burnham told GQ in May. "Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home," part-time race car driver Luyendyk told Us Weekly in April, adding, "It was built this year and we can't wait to move in!"
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lauren Burnham (@laureneburnham) on
"From the minute I walked into this house," Burnham added, "I had a good feeling."
The house features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a big yard for the couple's two dogs. The reality stars plan to marry in January, though their wedding will not be televised. In the meantime, the bride-to-be hopes to get her real estate license so she can go into business with her fiancé. "Arizona has been a really easy adjustment for me as I've moved around my whole life," Burnham, who lived in Texas for a year before relocating to Arizona, told Us Weekly. "I've been making friends and trying to get settled in, but we really haven't been here all that long yet. It has been fun exploring the area, and Arie is a really good tour guide, so that helps."
Luyendyk and Burnham plan to wed in Maui, Hawaii, at the Haiku Mill. "I think if we could get married tomorrow, we would," she said on The View in May. "We're just really happy with each other and we vibe well together. We're best friends, so we're just ready for that next step."
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?