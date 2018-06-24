Jamie Foxx's Wildest Hosting Moments From the 2018 BET Awards

Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET
by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 24, 2018 8:13 PM
Paras Griffin/VMN18/Getty Images for BET
He's the host with the most!
Jamie Foxx was quite the showman, hosting the 2018 BET Awards tonight. The show was action packed and the versatile star star kept viewers (and audience members!) on their toes with his off-script antics.
From talking about the success of Black Panther in his opening for a full five minutes to bringing up Donald Glover on the stage, the former In Living Color comedian was certainly a wild man with his off-the-cuff stage antics and his wild sketches during the show that featured performances from 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Miguel, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj.
Some of it was awkward, some of it was awesome—all of it was entertaining.
Here are eight of Jamie's wildest hosting moments:
1. Panther in the Room: His five-minute opening monologue began, "Listen I am not here to host I am here to celebrate black excellence televised." Quickly the funnyman launched into heaping praise on Black Panther for the next five minutes!
2. Blackanda Forever: At the end of his opening monologue, the Black Panther superfan brought Michael B. Jordan on stage to recite the powerful last line from the blockbuster movie.
The actor said, "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage." And then the crowd went wild.
Donald Glover and Jamie Foxx had a moment #betawardshttps://t.co/MxlRjOdDM3— BET (@BET) June 25, 2018
3. Foxxy Glove Moment: Jamie brought Donald up to the stage in an impromptu move and got the entire audience to sing "This Is America" and got Childish Gambino to croon a bit a Capella. Everyone was surprised—especially Donald!
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
4. Get that Robe On: Mocking Glover's pajama-wear ensemble, Jamie later took to the stage and showed off more than just his loungewear. "This is how I sleep, bro!"
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
5. Disco Fever: Jamie was all about the costume changes, including rocking a disco-fabulous ensemble.
6. Beef Was What's for Dinner: When talking about celeb "beefs," Jamie brought up a blast from the resentment past, alluding to the famous feud between Oprah and Mo'Nique following the success of the film Precious.
"There's a lot of beefs...I am talking about Mo'Nique and Oprah. How did that happen? How was they beefin'? 'Cause we love them. We know Oprah tried to fix it. Come on Mo'Nique!" He then yelled, "Settle down, Mo'Nique!"
The actor then did an impression of the Oscar winner, who has mostly been out of the limelight since her big win. He then added, "We love Oprah and we're scared of Mo'Nique."
Jamie may have found himself in his own beef!
7. Little Anita: The actor and singer a gave fans a little piano duet during the musical tribute for Anita Baker, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 BET Awards.
8. Time to Get Serious: All joking aside, Jamie got real and and honest about gun violence. The performer seemed to ad-lib in a seemingly unrehearsed moment in which he brought up the murder of 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down last week.
"I want to take a moment and acknowledge this young brother who was killed earlier this week," said Jamie. "Young people, you have got to stop the violence. Whether you agreed with his lifestyle or not, he was a young talent who was taken from us too soon. No matter where you start, you have the opportunity to change."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?